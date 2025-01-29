Ciara slays news reporter fit wearing studious glasses for big-time TV gig
Ciara is constantly wowing with her new fit creations. It was no different for her big TV debut as co-host of TODAY with Jenna & Friends.
The 39-year-old singer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has slayed many looks from her furry Steelers gameday creation, to her unreal outfits in Saudi Arabia for shows and videos, to her red-hot, low-cut top while puffing a cigar for a rum ad.
For her first of two days co-hosting the show with Jenna Bush Hager, Ciara brought out a whole new look with a news reporter vibe with glasses. Of course, she slayed it.
She even felt so good she crushed an iconic dance in it.
While on the show Ciara got a special guest appearance and message from Russ himself.
It certainly was a special day for Ciara. Wilson said, “C, It’s Russ. Listen, I love you. We are so so proud of you… all the things you’ve done. All the things you’re doing in your career.”
Wilson, 36, and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
Ciara crushed yet another look — this time while starring on TV.
