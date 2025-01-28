Ciara gushes over Russell Wilson's big NFL honor despite controversial choice
Ciara and Russell Wilson always have each other's backs.
That was on full display today when the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was surprisingly chosen to replace Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen in the Pro Bowl.
Allen will most likely win MVP. Wilson will most certainly not. In fact, he might not even be on the Steelers next season according to owner Art Rooney II.
RELATED: Ciara brings the heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ
To put it kindly, NFL fans were bewildered with the decision.
But that's not Wilson's fault, and he celebrated across his social media handles, writing, "God is Good!!! 10th Pro Bowl" with a prayer emoji.
RELATED: Ciara’s tear-jerking Kobe Bryant, Gigi tribute post on five-year death anniversary
The acclaimed, Grammy-winning R&B singer understandably was happy for her husband, and she reposted on her Instagram Stories black and gold heart emojis, which of course makes sense given those are the Steelers colors.
RELATED: Ciara flexes 2025 pink furry stunner before Russell Wilson’s big Steelers game
The 36-year-old quarterback had pedestrian numbers (2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, five interceptions, along with 43 rushes for 155 yards and two touchdowns), but his 10th Pro Bowl ties him for fifth most in NFL history for quarterback.
Now the game is a 7-on-7 flag football game with skills competitions, so it's a great excuse to have a fun-filled weekend in Orlando, Florida with their four kids, Future, 10, Sienna, 7, Win, 4, and Amora, 1.
No apologies needed for a free family vacation.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All the smoke: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ
Plus won: Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ MLB banquet in stunning low-cut dress
Bills blues: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest game
Spoiled with love: Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye
Not so lonely: 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, without Belichick, rocks knee-high boots