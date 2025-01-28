The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara gushes over Russell Wilson's big NFL honor despite controversial choice

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's wife had her man's back, even though many NFL fans were bewildered Wilson was chosen.

Matthew Graham

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Ciara and Russell Wilson always have each other's backs.

That was on full display today when the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was surprisingly chosen to replace Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen in the Pro Bowl.

Allen will most likely win MVP. Wilson will most certainly not. In fact, he might not even be on the Steelers next season according to owner Art Rooney II.

RELATED: Ciara brings the heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ

Russell Wilson, Ciara
Feb. 24, 2024: Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

To put it kindly, NFL fans were bewildered with the decision.

But that's not Wilson's fault, and he celebrated across his social media handles, writing, "God is Good!!! 10th Pro Bowl" with a prayer emoji.

RELATED: Ciara’s tear-jerking Kobe Bryant, Gigi tribute post on five-year death anniversary

The acclaimed, Grammy-winning R&B singer understandably was happy for her husband, and she reposted on her Instagram Stories black and gold heart emojis, which of course makes sense given those are the Steelers colors.

RELATED: Ciara flexes 2025 pink furry stunner before Russell Wilson’s big Steelers game

Russell Wilson, Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

The 36-year-old quarterback had pedestrian numbers (2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, five interceptions, along with 43 rushes for 155 yards and two touchdowns), but his 10th Pro Bowl ties him for fifth most in NFL history for quarterback.

Now the game is a 7-on-7 flag football game with skills competitions, so it's a great excuse to have a fun-filled weekend in Orlando, Florida with their four kids, Future, 10, Sienna, 7, Win, 4, and Amora, 1.

No apologies needed for a free family vacation.

Ciara and Amora
Ciara/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

All the smoke: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ

Plus won: Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ MLB banquet in stunning low-cut dress

Bills blues: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest game

Spoiled with love: Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye

Not so lonely: 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, without Belichick, rocks knee-high boots

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships