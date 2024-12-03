Ciara in unreal furry fit, son Future in Steelers gear do epic dance together
Ciara and her son Future Zahir Wilburn are quite the duo.
The 10-year-old son of the singer and her ex-Future the rapper both dropped some fits on Monday and then danced together in them. First, Future looked like he was ready to play for mom’s husband and his stepdad Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then mom dropped one of the craziest fits yet with claws-out, a tail, and lots of fur all matching her private plane.
The mother-son duo then took to TikTok to dance it out together in what Ciara said, “Schemin with my baby boy 🖤.” The scheme was to do The Sturdy Dance, apparently. The two were in sync to Prodbycpkshawn's version of Kanye West’s “Violent Crimes”.
RELATED: Ciara shares baby's disgruntled message to Russell Wilson after Steelers win
RELATED: Russell Wilson and wife Ciara's youngest son's height stuns fans
They certainly had the smooth moves down. It’s also not the first time we’ve seen the two dancing: They got down to GloRilla after a big Steelers win.
Wilson, 36, and Ciara, 39, have been married since 2016. Together they have daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and daughter Amora Princess 11 months, and Future, who Wilson has helped raise as his own.
Future looks like he can play football like Russ, but can dance like Ciara. Lookout.
