Steelers QB Russell Wilson surprises Ciara during her exciting new TV gig

The singer was shocked to see her husband making a guest cameo and even more surprised by his beautiful message to her.

Matt Ryan

Russell Wilson, Ciara attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Russell Wilson, Ciara attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ciara gushed over Russell Wilson surprising addition to the Pro Bowl for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and on Wednesday the quarterback got to do the same over his wife’s co-host appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Friends.

The 39-year-old Ciara makes for good TV with her fits alone. We’ve seen her rocking a queen bee gold look that upstaged Wilson game, an insane “lioness” fit that had the quarterback joking about having baby No. 5, her all-black Christmas card pose with Russ and her four kids, and most recently puffing on a cigar while wearing a red, low-cut string top.

The singer co-hosted the show with Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday and will do the same on Friday. She even wore some glasses and a suit fit for a stunning look while even getting down for an iconic dance move.

While live, Ciara got a surprise from a guest who turned out to be her husband coming on for a special message.

Wilson shared the part where he said, “C, It’s Russ. Listen, I love you. We are so so proud of you… all the things you’ve done. All the things you’re doing in your career.”

Wilson, 36, and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.

How adorable after all the years together he can still surprise her like this.

