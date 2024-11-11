Ciara, Vanessa Bryant dazzle side-by-side in all-white and glittery gold fits
Ciara already had Vanessa Bryant giving out lots of heart emojis with a fire-red fit earlier in the week.
The two powerful women are in fact besties with Bryant recently wishing Ciara a happy 39th birthday by posting throwback videos and photos of the two hanging out.
On Saturday, the two were able to link up again at the Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held in Los Angeles. Bryant, first outshined A-list actress Jessica Alba, and then had a fit-off with the singer Ciara, The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson rocked an all-white look, while the wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant rocked a low-cut glittery gold dress.
The two women won the night with these looks.
Vanessa and her daughters, Natalia, 21, Bianka 7, and Capri 4, are good friends with Ciara, Wilson and their kids, daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3, and daughter Amora Princess 10 months, as well as Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 9, who she had with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.
Ciara and Wilson have a house in Los Angeles, while Vanessa lives in Newport Beach.
Saturday was proof that when the two get together, they are going to upstage any event when it comes to their fit games.
