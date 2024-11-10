Ciara shows husband Russell Wilson lots of love after his emotional dad post
Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married since 2016 and she’s been his No. 1 fan since.
The singer is constantly supporting her Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback man at games with the whole family decked out in black and yellow Steelers gear. While she may upstage him with her fits like this queen bee gold fit, or get him thinking about baby No. 5 with this “lioness” look, she’s there for him.
The two have what looks to be a great relationship. Wilson, 35, and Ciara, 39, have daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
On Saturday, Wilson posted the most heartfelt message with the 14-year anniversary of the death of his dad, Harrison Wilson III, that read, “Missing you today. Happy Birthday to my Inspiration. Dad I love you. 14 years ago. Nov 9, 2010 you left this earth to go somewhere better... Heaven. But you left me with one thing that will forever stick with me... Your SMILE. Keep Smiling even when it gets hard... no obstacle is too big for God. Joy is forever. I know you got the best seat in the house.”
Ciara was all hearts with love after that tear-jerking post from Wilson.
So touching. Ciara didn’t even need words to show her love.
Wilson III had an extremely brief stint as an NFL player himself. In 1980 he was a wide receiver for the then San Diego Chargers for the preseason. He passed away at the age of 55 on November 9, 2010 due to complications from diabetes.
Wilson’s dad raised an amazing man and would no doubt be proud of his son.
The Steelers play at the Washington Commanders on Sunday in a game that will no doubt be emotional for Wilson. While it’s just a game, he clearly has lots of support at home.
