Gracie Hunt crushes in low-cut Sunday-red top for Broncos-Chiefs
Gracie Hunt followed up her best fit of the season last week with another fire look for Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game.
The oldest heiress to the Chiefs kingdom and former Miss Kansas always looks good whether it’s her own NFL collection in “Wear by Erin Andrews” where she crushed in a Chiefs miniskirt, or in an unreal pickleball minidress with boyfriend Cody Keith, or just in a bikini while in Mexico.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt slays in form-fitting all-black dress for swanky intimate dinner
On Sunday for the Chiefs home game against the Denver Broncos, Hunt went with a fire-red low-cut ruffled top, red pants, and a white jacket to complete the Chiefs colors.
She definitely wins with that fit.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava’s jaw-dropping ‘Beaux and Arrows’ sorority dress
Gracie is one of three children to Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt with sister Ava, 19, and brother Knobel, 22.
The family recently got together for a fancy dinner in Dallas where Gracie and Ava had a fit-off.
On Sunday, it was back to football business for Gracie and she kept her fit hot streak very much alive with her latest look.
