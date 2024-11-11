Vanessa Bryant’s low-cut strapless gown outshines A-list actress encounter
Vanessa Bryant is showing she’s as hot as ever at the age of 42.
The wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant doesn’t seem to age. For example, in a recent night at a swanky Indian wedding, Vanessa wore a beautiful custom fit and posed with daughter Natalia, 21, where the two looked like sisters. She also knows how to rock that Los Angeles Dodgers gear while cheering them on.
Bryant attended the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Vanessa Presented by Paul Mitchell in LA and linked up with A-list actress Jessica Alba, 43, for a fit-off where Vanessa was the winner in her low-cut, sparkly dress stunner.
The two look absolutely incredible together in those photos. That’s a true A-team right there. You see that rock on Vanessa as well? Wow. She’s also trying to avoid a fashion fail with her dress as Alba hugs on her, but holds it up like a Kobe game-winner.
When Vanessa isn’t out outshining A-list actresses, she’s taking care of daughters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 5 at home.
She’s actually proof that 40s are the new 20s with her fits and incredible looks.
