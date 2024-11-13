The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Claire Kittle nerds out in couples glasses with 49ers hubby George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers WAG Clair Kittle and husband George Kittle have teamed up for a new eyeglasses line to bring extra swag to gameday.

Josh Sanchez

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle at a game between Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle at a game between Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers. / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle have been taking the internet by storm with their fresh style.

Claire has been crushing gameday fits while Kittle balls out on the field.

Now, they are teaming up for a new venture.

The Kittles have teamed up with Zenni Optical for a new eyewear line that includes 30 styles for men and women. Glasses are available in "prescription and non-prescription options, sunglasses, blue-light blocking lenses, and more," starting at just $39.95.

Claire Kittle, George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Zenni Optica

Some of the best-selling styles include:

Claire and George Kittle are college sweethearts who began dating during their freshman year at the University of Iowa. The couple has been married since 2019.

Claire Kittle, Kristin Juszczyk, San Francisco 49er
Kristin Juszczyk wears a custom made jacket in show of her support for her husband San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk as she poses for a photo with Claire Kittle, wife of tight end George Kittle. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

During the offseason, the couple lives in Nashville.

The 49ers WAGs don't mess around when it comes to gameday fits. You have Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who handcrafts custom fits every week, and there is Claire, who show out week after week.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

