Claire Kittle nerds out in couples glasses with 49ers hubby George Kittle
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle have been taking the internet by storm with their fresh style.
Claire has been crushing gameday fits while Kittle balls out on the field.
Now, they are teaming up for a new venture.
MORE: George Kittle's wife Claire stuns in crop top bomber jacket, Gucci shades
The Kittles have teamed up with Zenni Optical for a new eyewear line that includes 30 styles for men and women. Glasses are available in "prescription and non-prescription options, sunglasses, blue-light blocking lenses, and more," starting at just $39.95.
Some of the best-selling styles include:
- Rubicons - $35.95
- Hawk Vision - $39.95
- Defenders - $49.95
- Crowd Noise - $52.95
Claire and George Kittle are college sweethearts who began dating during their freshman year at the University of Iowa. The couple has been married since 2019.
MORE: NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk flexes ab-revealing vest, skirt 'date night' fit
During the offseason, the couple lives in Nashville.
The 49ers WAGs don't mess around when it comes to gameday fits. You have Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who handcrafts custom fits every week, and there is Claire, who show out week after week.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uh oh: Loreal Sarkisian ‘calls out’ hubby Steve Sarkisian during Texas game
Livin’ the dream: Livvy Dunne miniskirt, cowboy boots fit sets ‘Gameday’ on fire
…on the mat too: Dunne is LSU whirling dervish in impressive gymnastics routine
Oopsie: Brittany Mahomes admits to fashion fail in spandex fit
Trophy wife: Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman’s stunning look outclasses WS trophy