Kristin Juszczyk, Claire Kittle rock ‘cold’ custom 49ers snow suits vs. Packers

The 49ers WAGS show off another unreal design by Juszczyk for the cold in Green Bay.

Kristin Juszczyk wears a custom made jacket in show of her support for her husband San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (not pictured) as she poses for a photo with Claire Kittle, wife of tight end George Kittle (not pictured).
Kristin Juszczyk wears a custom made jacket in show of her support for her husband San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (not pictured) as she poses for a photo with Claire Kittle, wife of tight end George Kittle (not pictured). / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Kristin Juszczyk cooked up another crazy San Francisco 49ers game day fit that she shared with fellow WAG Claire Kittle to stay warm vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Kristin, who is the 30-year-old fashion designer wife of Kyle, has been slaying her custom designs all season long like her can’t-miss sheer crop top, or her high-slit look when she tore a shirt in half, or this Super Bowl shirt turned into a revealing top.

On Sunday, she made two fits: one for herself and one for George Kittle’s wife Claire to wear. With temperatures feeling like they are in the 30s (which is warm for Green Bay this time of year), Kristin came up with a “cold” look.

Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle
Kristin Juszczyk /Instagram
Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

They even came with special messages on them. Claire’s had “The People’s Tight End” on it for George.

Claire Kittle
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

While Kristin’s had “zebra cat zebra yellow kitten” on it for the viral way Kyle said to remember how to spell his name : Z-C-Z-Y-K.

Kristin Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk /Instagram

While Claire and Kristin certainly will be warm in the stands, the 49ers are ice cold at 5-5 and are in big trouble without quarterback Brock Purdy. The team needs to design some serious plays like Kristin designed these fits.

