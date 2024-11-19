The Athlete Lifestyle logo

George Kittle's wife Claire shows game day behind-the-scenes NFL WAG life

Claire Kittle, the wife of San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle, shared a behind-the-scenes video of what it's like on game day for an NFL WAG.

Josh Sanchez

Kristin Juszczyk wears a custom made jacket in show of her support for her husband San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk as she poses for a photo with Claire Kittle, wife of tight end George Kittle.
Kristin Juszczyk wears a custom made jacket in show of her support for her husband San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk as she poses for a photo with Claire Kittle, wife of tight end George Kittle. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers have not had their 2024 NFL campaign go as planned, but are still firmly in the mix in a wide open NFC West. The 49ers WAGs, however, have been thriving.

Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle, the wives of All-Pros Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle, have been putting together stellar looks each and every week, and that continued in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kritin pulled off one of her best custom looks to date, while Claire had a relaxed, yet luxury flair.

After the game, Claire shared a video giving her followers a behind-the-scenes look at NFL game day.

From a party bus to VIP access to the sideline, life is good.

In case you thought the 49ers WAGs weren't super stars, the fans at Levi's Stadium asking for autographs should convice you otherwise.

Seriously.

Claire Kittle, George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers, NFL WAGs
Claire Kittle/Instagram

Claire and George Kittle are college sweethearts who began dating during their freshman year at the University of Iowa. The couple has been married since 2019.

During the offseason, the couple lives in Nashville.

It is safe to say that the future is bright in the Kittle household, and the game day scene at Levi's Stadium is one everyone needs to experience.

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA

