George Kittle's wife Claire shows game day behind-the-scenes NFL WAG life
The San Francisco 49ers have not had their 2024 NFL campaign go as planned, but are still firmly in the mix in a wide open NFC West. The 49ers WAGs, however, have been thriving.
Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle, the wives of All-Pros Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle, have been putting together stellar looks each and every week, and that continued in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Kritin pulled off one of her best custom looks to date, while Claire had a relaxed, yet luxury flair.
MORE: George Kittle's wife Claire rocks 49ers bomber jacket over Versace bra
After the game, Claire shared a video giving her followers a behind-the-scenes look at NFL game day.
From a party bus to VIP access to the sideline, life is good.
In case you thought the 49ers WAGs weren't super stars, the fans at Levi's Stadium asking for autographs should convice you otherwise.
MORE: 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk’s short shorts perfectly complement midriff top
Seriously.
Claire and George Kittle are college sweethearts who began dating during their freshman year at the University of Iowa. The couple has been married since 2019.
During the offseason, the couple lives in Nashville.
It is safe to say that the future is bright in the Kittle household, and the game day scene at Levi's Stadium is one everyone needs to experience.
