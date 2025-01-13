The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Coco Gauff hilariously shows bathroom hack for Australian Open bodysuit kit

American tennis star Coco Gauff hilariously described the struggles of using the restroom in her Marvel-inspired Australian Open kit, but showed off her hack.

Coco Gauff in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open.
Coco Gauff in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open. / IMAGO / Xinhua

Coco Gauff made a statement in her first Grand Slam match of the year at the 2025 Australian Open, and the No. 3-ranked tennis star also turned heads with her bold fashion in Melbourne.

The 20-year-old debuted her new kit from New Balance and revealed the backless cutout was inspired by Marvel superheroes.

"This outfit, I'm a huge Marvel fan and a lot of the female superheroes have cool cutouts on their outfits, so that's what I wanted to do. New Balance has great designers. It's actually kind of a pain to get into because it is a bodysuit, so I have to put the bottom part on first and pull it over my head, so it's kind of a struggle," Gauff said after the match.

However, she did reveal one struggle: using the restroom.

She joked, "If you can't hold your bladder, it's also not a good idea, but you have to sacrifice for fashion. Then the skirt, I like to wear cargo pants, but obviously I'm not going to play tennis in pants, so we make like a cargo skirt."

Coco Gauff, New Balance, Australian Open
Coco Gauff/Instagram

Coco Gauff, Australian Open, New Balance
Coco Gauff/Instagram

After her interview, Gauff took to social media to show her Instagram followers the struggle she has to go through just to use the restroom.

Coco Gauff, Australian Open, New Balance
Coco Gauff/Instagram

Coco Gauff, Australian Open, New Balance
Coco Gauff/Instagram

The struggle is real.

But, as Coco said, "you have to sacrifice for fashion."

Coco Gauff, Australian Open
IMAGO / Schreyer

The Australian Open kicked off on January 6, 2025, with the qualifying rounds, and will run through January 26.

After her successful opening match against Kenin, the 20-year-old Gauff, who is ranked No. 3 in the world after winning the WTA Finals to cap off her 2024 season, will turn her attention to Jodie Anna Burrage of the United Kingdom in the second round on Tuesday, January 13.

