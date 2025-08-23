The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dak Prescott, Jake Ferguson's fiancées flex giant rocks side-by-side at Cowboys game

Influencer Haley Cavinder is trying to steal some of the Dallas Cowboys spotlight by flashing her giant engagement ring. She might have met her match.

Matthew Graham

Jul 12, 2023; Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre.
Jul 12, 2023; Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
One way to stay relevant as a former NIL star is to find yourself a professional athlete.

It has certainly worked for Livvy Dunne with MLB star Paul Skenes, and it's working for one of the Cavinder twins as star Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is engaged to Haley Cavinder, who is very much making it clear she loves being an America's Team WAG.

Hanna Cavinder, Haley Cavinder
Jul 12, 2023; Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trying to steal some of the spotlight away from the Micah Parsons eating nachos and briefly lying down on the sidelines was the fitness influencer, who has had many posts already about her life as Ferguson's fiancée ever since they got engaged in the middle of April.

The former Miami Hurricanes basketball player has bonded with Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos, and the two had a massive engagement ring rock-off during their 31-13 victory at Jerry World, aka AT&T Stadium.

Haley Cavinder, Jake Ferguson, Sarah Jane Ramos, Dak Prescott
Haley Cavinder/Instagram

That's a whole lot of bling for two engagement rings. But in Dallas, no diamond can be too big or too obnoxious.

Cavinder, who has been open about having plastic surgery recently with her twin sister, also flexed a custom Cowboys denim jumper with a Ferguson "87" sparkly baseball hat.

It's hard to say there's such a thing as an influencer destined to be a Cowboys WAG, but a Cavinder twin certainly would be high on that list.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

