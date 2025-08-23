Dak Prescott, Jake Ferguson's fiancées flex giant rocks side-by-side at Cowboys game
One way to stay relevant as a former NIL star is to find yourself a professional athlete.
It has certainly worked for Livvy Dunne with MLB star Paul Skenes, and it's working for one of the Cavinder twins as star Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is engaged to Haley Cavinder, who is very much making it clear she loves being an America's Team WAG.
Trying to steal some of the spotlight away from the Micah Parsons eating nachos and briefly lying down on the sidelines was the fitness influencer, who has had many posts already about her life as Ferguson's fiancée ever since they got engaged in the middle of April.
The former Miami Hurricanes basketball player has bonded with Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos, and the two had a massive engagement ring rock-off during their 31-13 victory at Jerry World, aka AT&T Stadium.
That's a whole lot of bling for two engagement rings. But in Dallas, no diamond can be too big or too obnoxious.
Cavinder, who has been open about having plastic surgery recently with her twin sister, also flexed a custom Cowboys denim jumper with a Ferguson "87" sparkly baseball hat.
It's hard to say there's such a thing as an influencer destined to be a Cowboys WAG, but a Cavinder twin certainly would be high on that list.
