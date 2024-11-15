Dak Prescott fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos, friends pose in flashy Cowboys jackets
The season-ending injury to Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott hasn't stopped fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos from showing her support for the team.
Sarah Jane shared a post from her friend showing her sister and fellow besties in a private box for a recent Cowboys game.
While Sarah Jane was rocking a maroon dress, the rest of the party was decked out in Dallas gear.
Of course, Sarah Jane and Dak's daughter MJ was also supporting her father's team.
It's been quite the year for the Cowboys signal-caller. Along with a record-setting four-year deal worth $240 million signed before the season and a $1 million engagement ring, he and Sarah Jane welcomed their first child, a baby girl named MJ, on February 29.
The couple then got matching tattoos to honor their daughter.
While the season didn't end the way Dak and the Cowboys had hoped, the family still appears to be in high spirits.
