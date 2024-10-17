The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sarah Jane Ramos’ adorable post for Dak Prescott, daughter date night

The baby isn't even a year old, but she's adjusting to the life of luxury well.

Oct 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prays before the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prays before the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While the current Dallas Cowboys season has left a bit to be desired, Dak Prescott and girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos are enjoying some quality time as the Cowboys enter a bye week.

Oct 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Today, Ramos took to her Instagram Story to share an adorable photo of their daughter and Prescott, as they enjoyed lunch at Cafe Pacific in Dallas’ Highland Park neighborhood. Their daughter, whose name is Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, wore a cozy pink sweater, while Dak kept it simple with a white shirt and gray jacket.

Dak Prescott and daughter Margaret enjoy a day out at Cafe Pacific in Dallas on October 16, 2024. / Instagram / Sarah Jane Ramos

Margaret was born this past February, and has appeared in several photos shared by Ramos and Dak, and has joined them at games and on their travels.

This afternoon’s day out comes after the Cowboys suffered a devastating 47-9 loss against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 13, putting the Cowboys at 3-3 in their current season. 

Following the game, the Cowboys quarterback spoke to the press, describing the loss as “humbling for sure,” but he hasn’t lost hope for the season.

“I'm not a guy to hit the panic button,” said Dak. “...We've got to practice harder, simple as that.”

The Cowboys’ season continues Sunday, Oct. 27, when the Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers.

Oct 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the second half against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

