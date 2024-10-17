Sarah Jane Ramos’ adorable post for Dak Prescott, daughter date night
While the current Dallas Cowboys season has left a bit to be desired, Dak Prescott and girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos are enjoying some quality time as the Cowboys enter a bye week.
Today, Ramos took to her Instagram Story to share an adorable photo of their daughter and Prescott, as they enjoyed lunch at Cafe Pacific in Dallas’ Highland Park neighborhood. Their daughter, whose name is Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, wore a cozy pink sweater, while Dak kept it simple with a white shirt and gray jacket.
Margaret was born this past February, and has appeared in several photos shared by Ramos and Dak, and has joined them at games and on their travels.
This afternoon’s day out comes after the Cowboys suffered a devastating 47-9 loss against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 13, putting the Cowboys at 3-3 in their current season.
Following the game, the Cowboys quarterback spoke to the press, describing the loss as “humbling for sure,” but he hasn’t lost hope for the season.
“I'm not a guy to hit the panic button,” said Dak. “...We've got to practice harder, simple as that.”
The Cowboys’ season continues Sunday, Oct. 27, when the Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers.
