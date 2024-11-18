Cowboys cheerleader Kylie Dickson flexes flawless kissy selfie before Texans game
If the Dallas Cowboys are “America’s Team”, then well, the Cowboys cheerleaders are “America’s Sweethearts.”
The popular cheerleaders will be on full display on Monday Night Football when the Cowboys host the Houston Texans in an all-Texas battle at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Speaking of AT&T Stadium: It was the home for last Friday’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight where appropriately the Cowboys cheerleaders kicked off the night to thunderous cheers to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck.” It was so good even LSU viral gymnast Livvy Dunne commented it was the best part of the Paul-Tyson fight while burning her brand partner.
RELATED: Ava Hunt drops 1980s ‘Miami Vice’ cheer fit after Chiefs first loss
One of the most popular cheerleaders is Kylie Dickson, who has been a full-time member of the squad since 2022. Before the big game on Monday, Dickson posted a kissy face selfie with fellow cheerleader Sophy Laufer.
Wowza. It certainly is a happy game day even for non-Cowboys fans.
The Cowboys cheerleaders were already popular, but a new Netflix docuseries that came out over the summer called America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders took audiences by storm in a rare behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become a Cowboys cheerleader. The audience got to follow the girls from auditions to training camp and the NFL season as they chased their dreams to make the squad. It was so popular a second season has already been renewed.
Dickson was a cheerleader for the Ole Miss Rebels before graduating in 2021. She has over 300K followers on Instagram.
RELATED: Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella shows off USC football spirit in crop top
Dickson also posted the full cheer team, saying “can’t wait to dance with my besties.”
With posts like these it’s easy to see why she’s so popular. Go Cowboys… cheerleaders.
