Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Megan McElaney gets special honor
The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the world, and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders represent the iconic brand.
While a handful of Cowboys will be representing the team in Orlando for the NFL Pro Bowl festivities after the season, a member of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be joining them.
Over the holiday, Megan McElaney learned she will be the Cowboys' cheerleader representative at the Pro Bowl.
"Extremely honored to represent this team and most importantly my girls! I am still on Cloud 9," she wrote on Instagram after the news was announced.
You love to see it.
Megan, a marketing director from Oceanside, California, is entering her fourth season with DCC. She auditioned to become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader after finishing school at San Diego State University.
"I knew that I was not ready to give up on my dancing career after college and if I was going to continue to dance, I had to go big! The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are world class, and they are an integral part of the Cowboys organization," she said in her official bio. "What an opportunity to take a leap of faith and see how far I could go!
"I love the sisterhood that comes from this team! It is so amazing to be surrounded by some of the most kind, supportive, and TALENTED girls in the country. Coming all the way from California and leaving family and friends, it is such a gift to have a group of women to be my home away from home!"
The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2025, while the Pro Bowl Games Championship will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The festivities will once again take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
