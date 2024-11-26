Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix stars celebrate 21st in matching pink minidresses
The Dallas Cowboys had a big win Sunday over their rivals the Washington Commanders, but the weekend really belonged to their cheerleader, Sophy Laufer.
Luafer celebrated her 21st birthday in style, showing off a jaw-dropping pink nightie and then dancing the night away with fellow Cowboys cheerleader Kylie Dickson.
Laufer is a California native who moved to Texas when she was 18 to pursue her dream to be a Dallas cheerleader. She was a star of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders that premiered on Netflix over the summer.
For the big 2-1, Luafer teamed up with fellow cheerleader Dickson for an epic birthday hugging post in matching pink dresses where Dickson said, “celebrating you is my favorite thing to do 💖.”
Dickson, who is from Ole Miss, and Laufer make quite the duo and clearly are besties.
The Netflix show had audiences captivated by the rare behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become a Cowboys cheerleader, following the girls from auditions to training camp and the NFL season as they chased their dreams to make the squad. It’s already been renewed for a second season.
With stars like Dickson and Laufer it’s easy to see why the show was so popular.
