Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders slay in big-star practice crop tops, sparkly leggings
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have the most iconic uniforms in the NFL cheerleader world with the white short shorts, white cowboy boots, and white and blue with stars ab-revealing top. Whenever the girls show off a new look it always makes you do a double-take.
The cheerleaders are even more popular than ever thanks to the Netflix hit America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Cheerleaders like Sophy Laufer are now well known and go viral for fits like her naughty nightie for her 21st birthday, and her kissy face with teammate Kylie Dickson in a “naughty and nice” holiday selfie.
Besides the regular game-day look, their sizzling Santa Christmas uniforms went viral in 2024, along with a rare look at their dark blue sparkly practice uniforms. Now, for their 2025 Spring Prep Classes, the cheerleaders dropped this post on Instagram with some stunning crop tops with the big Dallas star on it, and some leggings.
With the popularity of the show, Netflix is bringing it back for a second season. Some of the girls prepping in these classes may end up making the squad and become names we get to know.
In the meantime, the training unis are fire to see.
