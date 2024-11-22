Danica Patrick’s fireworks dress hidden in new F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ad
Danica Patrick’s political views may be a topic for debate, but what’s not is how on fire she is with her fits during the Formula 1 season. This time, she brought the fireworks with her dress.
The 42-year-old former IndyCar series driver who is now an analyst for Sky Sports has melted the track with her boots and miniskirt for the perfect Texas salute in Austin, as well as her checkered flag fit finale, and then her colorful Dia de Muertos look for the Mexico City event.
In an ad for Sky Sports promoting the Grand Prix Las Vegas event, Danica lights it up in a fireworks dress and wrote on Instagram, “Everything is more wild and crazy in Vegas…”
The crew is on a lake on a raft outside of Vegas (maybe Lake Mead) and Danica says, “I’m not dressed appropriately.” Hey, she looks good in any situation.
The record-setting female driver hasn’t raced since 2018. She’s still the only woman to ever win an IndyCar Series event at the Indy Japan 300 in 2008.
While she actually brought the fireworks on her fit on Thursday, no doubt she will bring the fireworks on Saturday with whatever she wears.
