Danica Patrick's unglamorous windy selfie hides fashion error at F1 Vegas race
Danica Patrick's F1 fits are often as highly anticipated as the races themselves. At least that's the case for us at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI.
So when the glitz and glamor of the one percenters and celebrities galore hit Sin City for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Patrick had a lot of pressure on her to crush her various looks throughout the weekend.
RELATED: Danica Patrick's F1 fit in boots, miniskirt is perfect Texas salute at U.S. Grand Prix
In an ad to promote the race, the 42-year-old Sky Sports analyst (carried by ESPN in the United States) indeed dazzled in a sparkly fireworks black dress that was hard to notice since most of spot was with a wide shot.
Well Patrick must have thought most viewers wouldn't notice the dress in the ad, because she wore the same exact one for her race-night coverage, highlighted in an admittedly funny, self-deprecating Instagram Stories post about the windy conditions.
For us regular people, that wouldn't be a big deal. But in fashion, red carpet, and on-air circles, that's a big style no-no. Sure, a great dress can be recycled at a much later date, but not two times in one week!
Dress in the F1 ad for the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Same dress on race day for Sky Sports coverage
RELATED: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
In Patrick's defense, she rocked many other great looks throughout the week, like the red leather ensemble noted in the related link above and the icy pants fit on another chilly Vegas night.
And the fireworks dress is awesome! But in this case, fashion police would give it an immediate red flag for the reusage in less than a week.
