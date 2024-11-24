The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Danica Patrick's unglamorous windy selfie hides fashion error at F1 Vegas race

The Formula 1 commentator and IndyCar Series trailblazer usually crushes with race fits. In a self-deprecating post, she also reveals a style faux pas.

Matthew Graham

Nov. 20, 2024: Danica Patrick at F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Nov. 20, 2024: Danica Patrick at F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix / IMAGO / Eibner

Danica Patrick's F1 fits are often as highly anticipated as the races themselves. At least that's the case for us at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI.

So when the glitz and glamor of the one percenters and celebrities galore hit Sin City for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Patrick had a lot of pressure on her to crush her various looks throughout the weekend.

RELATED: Danica Patrick's F1 fit in boots, miniskirt is perfect Texas salute at U.S. Grand Prix

Danica Patrick
Danica Patrick at a F1 pre-party for the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas / Danica Patrick/Instagram

In an ad to promote the race, the 42-year-old Sky Sports analyst (carried by ESPN in the United States) indeed dazzled in a sparkly fireworks black dress that was hard to notice since most of spot was with a wide shot.

Well Patrick must have thought most viewers wouldn't notice the dress in the ad, because she wore the same exact one for her race-night coverage, highlighted in an admittedly funny, self-deprecating Instagram Stories post about the windy conditions.

For us regular people, that wouldn't be a big deal. But in fashion, red carpet, and on-air circles, that's a big style no-no. Sure, a great dress can be recycled at a much later date, but not two times in one week!

Dress in the F1 ad for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Danica Patrick
Danica Patrick/Instagram

Same dress on race day for Sky Sports coverage

Danica Patrick
Danica Patrick/Instagram

RELATED: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

In Patrick's defense, she rocked many other great looks throughout the week, like the red leather ensemble noted in the related link above and the icy pants fit on another chilly Vegas night.

And the fireworks dress is awesome! But in this case, fashion police would give it an immediate red flag for the reusage in less than a week.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip

Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE

Shredded: ESPN’s Molly Qerim flexes black minishorts while slaying workout

Not easy NIL-ing: Livvy Dunne shows workout toll in makeup-free selfie in locker room

Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion