Browns QB Shedeur Sanders gives glimpse inside Cleveland mansion impressing Deion

Shedeur Sanders is the starting quarterback the rest of the season for the Cleveland Browns. While he’s shown he can ball on the field, he just showed his dad Deion Sanders how he’s balling off of it, too, with his Ohio mansion.

The rookie out of dad’s Colorado Buffaloes may be a 5th-round pick, but he has the swagger of a veteran. Shedeur won his first start, and despite dropping his last two he has played well including last week’s 364-yard, three-touchdown performance in a heartbreaking loss to the Tennessee Titans at home.

Shedeur hit the wrist watch celebration vs. the Titans last weekend. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the team headed to face the Chicago Bears this week with temperatures expected in the single-digits to below zero with wind chills around -20, Shedeur is staying warm in Cleveland — which is cold, too, as seen by mom Pilar Sanders’ fit at the last game — in his new mansion. He brought dad to take a look where he couldn’t stop saying “dang” seeing it.

Deion is a proud dad right there. He’s no stranger to baller houses though like his 5000-acre baller Texas ranch we’ve seen Shedeur at in the past.

We do know the son of “Primetime” likes the higher-end things in life like his ridiculously expensive car in college that Tom Brady ripped him for, and his huge “Legendary” chain he wore during the NFL draft.

Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders (left) pose on the red carpet of the 2025 NFL Honors event. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Shedeur is on a 4-year, $4.6 million rookie contract. If he keeps playing the way he is he’ll eventually get paid like an NFL star — and maybe buy an even bigger house for dad to see.

Shedeur is already beloved by fans in Cleveland where he’s now made a home. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

