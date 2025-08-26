Details on Taylor Swift's huge, but classy, engagement ring
Taylor Swift continues to outshine the NFL.
In what was supposed to a busy news day for every NFL franchise as teams get down to their 53-man rosters for Week 1, the global pop-star icon and her Kansas City Chiefs three-time Super Bowl champion boyfriend Travis Kelce decided to drop the huge news that they are engaged.
RELATED: What does Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement post caption mean?
As the internet and social media melt, we of course at The Athlete Lifestyle are very shallow and want to see the huge engagement ring.
And as expected, the diamond is huge, but also very classy.
RELATED: 3 hidden clues on why Taylor Swift is Super Bowl LX halftime show performer
The world's most famous singer-songwriter, with 12 number one singles to her name four Album of the Year Grammys and counting, had a perfect self-deprecating one-line caption to announce the news in a shared post with Kelce on Instagram.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," Swift wrote, making fun of herself as the songwriting poet getting engaged to the school jock.
Now back to that ring!
According to the X handle what taylor wears, it's the "BIGGEST Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry we’ve ever seen in our lives," and yet it still oozes sophistication and elegance.
What's amazing that while yes, Swift is also rocking a nearly $30,000 Santos Demoiselle gold diamond watch by Cartier, the $2-billion Eras Tour sensation is also wearing a very affordable striped silk-blend Ralph Lauren dress that can be found online for $320. Or should we say, could have been found online, because you can now be guaranteed it's sold out.
It's another perfect chapter in Swift and Taylor's "Love Story," with an enormous engagement ring that is befitting a the global pop star icon, but also shows the class and elegance she always exudes.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat