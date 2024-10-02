DiJonai Carrington’s cute dog steals the show during WNBA playoff pregame
It’s usually always about the fit game when we talk about DiJonai Carrington during pregame.
For Game 1 of the playoff semifinals series, the WNBA’s Most Improved Player was a fashion MVP for the Connecticut Sun, rocking a killer skintight look. The guard came through with 13 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists as the Sun went up 1-0 against the home team Minnesota Lynx.
For Game 2, while Carrington’s pink getup with the sports bra was definitely eye catching, it was all about her cute little friend she brought with her.
RELATED: A’ja Wilson’s ridiculously expensive purse with casual WNBA playoff fit
Mr. Three put his stamp on these playoffs with the appearance in the WNBA tunnel. What a cute dog. Carrington said her other dog is named Seven, who wasn’t with her.
RELATED: Angel Reese lets loose with silly dance moves
Carrington hopes to channel her own “three” game as the Sun look to take a commanding 2-0 lead on the road. She most definitely will be more fierce out there than the adorable dog Mr. Three looks.
The Sun guard definitely has some bite in her. She recently came under scrutiny for her “gigantic” nail poke of Caitlin Clark’s eye in the first round, but she clapped back at all the haters and let her game do the talking.
Carrington has put together an incredible season for the Sun and has established herself as one of the best perimeter-defending guards in the league. She averaged 12.7 points, 5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game during the regular season.
No matter what happens on the court for Carrington and the Sun, Mr. Three was the day’s clear winner.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star
Big news: Cameron Brink shares huge engagement news with Eiffel Tower stunners
Proud gf: Livvy Dunne drops epic photodump celebrating WAG rookie season for bf
Respect the game: Angel Reese gets her flowers from Baltimore Ravens All-Pro
Lone bright spot: Lane Kiffin’s daughters Landry, Presley’s fantastic fits during upset