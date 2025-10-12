Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo reveals Browns ‘8’ all-white fit during Steelers game
Dillon Gabriel made his second start of the season on Sunday for the Cleveland Browns at the Pittsburgh Steelers. His fiancée Zo Caswell crushed her game-day fit to root on her man.
Caswell has also been in the spotlight after Gabriel was named the starting quarterback after four games into the season over veteran Joe Flacco — who was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals after — and Shedeur Sanders.
She was a nervous wreck watching him play while she was at home for the 21-17 heartbreaking loss last week to the Minnesota Vikings in London.
For the big division game vs. Pittsburgh this Sunday, she flexed a custom “8” fit while this time seeing him play in person.
Win or lose for Gabriel and the Browns, Caswell won the pregame.
The 24-year-old rookie Gabriel was the Browns’ third-round draft pick back in April out of theOregon Ducks and has won over the starting role.
Caswell and Gabriel met when they were at a summer orientation in Hawaii in middle school. They dated in high school and got engaged last year in 2024.
Now, she rocking his jersey while he’s in the NFL and the starting QB for the Browns.
