Deshaun Watson's latest post should scare Shedeur Sanders and Browns
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam must shutter whenever his assistant tells him Deshaun Watson has posted another Instagram post.
Haslam called the $230 million bust Watson, a fully guaranteed $230 million, a "big swing and miss" in late March, and as Halloween approaches, the former Houston Texans can't-miss franchise quarterback could be his biggest nightmare.
Haslam probably regrets those words since one, it probably lit a fire under the disgraced Watson to prove him wrong, and two, the three-time Pro Bowler holds all the power with the $131 million nuclear option.
Watson's latest IG post should have Haslam, head coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Andrew Berry, and Shedeur Sanders terrified. Here's why.
Watson's concerning emoji and song choice
The 30-year-old Georgia native used Gunna's, also from the Peach State, track "made for this s**t" to get the point across that he's coming in his latest comeback video in an IG Reels.
As you can tell from the title, it's a song about triumph and proving your haters wrong. Sound familiar?
The Clemson national champion then captioned the post, "Motion Picture ⏳," and it's that hour-glass emoji that seems to suggest time is running out.
Time is running out on who exactly?
The two obvious choices would be the Browns and Sanders.
For the Browns, when Watson is cleared to play, they have to put him on the active roster or release him. If they were to release him, they'd have to pay him the remainder of his $230 million contract and take an astronomical $131 million cap hit for 2026. The latter is not happening.
If Watson is on the active roster, even if they make him inactive each week, that means the Browns would most likely only carry two quarterbacks in that scenario.
Rookie Dillon Gabriel has consistently been the choice over Shedeur, to the point where the Browns still haven't officially named Deion Sanders' son the backup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week (as of this posting). That's not a great sign.
Could Watson still be the QB1 with the Browns?
Crazier things have happened. And if it could happen anywhere, it would be in Cleveland.
Stefanski didn't close the door on it yesterday.
“He’s doing an excellent job with his rehab,” Stefanski said. “We haven’t seen him as part of the throwing process with the team and those types of things. But he’s working very hard.”
And what about his updates on social media, Stefanski claims he's not paying attention.
“He’s doing a great job in the meeting room," Stefanski said. "He’s doing a great job in rehab. I’m not so concerned about what our guys are posting on social media. But, maybe that’s just me.”
