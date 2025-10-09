The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Deshaun Watson's latest post should scare Shedeur Sanders and Browns

The $230 million bust holds the $131 million nuclear option. His new Instagram post suggests he wants to trigger it sooner rather than later.

Matthew Graham

Aug. 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field.
Aug. 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field.
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam must shutter whenever his assistant tells him Deshaun Watson has posted another Instagram post.

Haslam called the $230 million bust Watson, a fully guaranteed $230 million, a "big swing and miss" in late March, and as Halloween approaches, the former Houston Texans can't-miss franchise quarterback could be his biggest nightmare.

RELATED: Deshaun Watson flexes private jet date night with wife during Browns QB drama

Deshaun Watson
June 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) works out during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Haslam probably regrets those words since one, it probably lit a fire under the disgraced Watson to prove him wrong, and two, the three-time Pro Bowler holds all the power with the $131 million nuclear option.

Watson's latest IG post should have Haslam, head coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Andrew Berry, and Shedeur Sanders terrified. Here's why.

Watson's concerning emoji and song choice

Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, poses for a portrait with general manager Andrew Berry, left, and coach Kevin Stefanski during Watson's introductory news conference March 26, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: $230M QB Deshaun Watson's 2025 salary not to play this season is still insanely high

The 30-year-old Georgia native used Gunna's, also from the Peach State, track "made for this s**t" to get the point across that he's coming in his latest comeback video in an IG Reels.

As you can tell from the title, it's a song about triumph and proving your haters wrong. Sound familiar?

Deshaun Watson
Aug. 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Clemson national champion then captioned the post, "Motion Picture ⏳," and it's that hour-glass emoji that seems to suggest time is running out.

Time is running out on who exactly?

Deshaun Watson
NFL Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

RELATED: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage

The two obvious choices would be the Browns and Sanders.

For the Browns, when Watson is cleared to play, they have to put him on the active roster or release him. If they were to release him, they'd have to pay him the remainder of his $230 million contract and take an astronomical $131 million cap hit for 2026. The latter is not happening.

If Watson is on the active roster, even if they make him inactive each week, that means the Browns would most likely only carry two quarterbacks in that scenario.

Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) during day two of rookie minicamp May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rookie Dillon Gabriel has consistently been the choice over Shedeur, to the point where the Browns still haven't officially named Deion Sanders' son the backup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week (as of this posting). That's not a great sign.

Could Watson still be the QB1 with the Browns?

Deshaun Watson, Kevin Stefanski
Quarterback Deshaun Watson, talking with coach Kevin Stefanski at a 2022 minicamp session, has only played in 19 of the Browns' 52 games since being acquired from the Texans in 2022. / Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Crazier things have happened. And if it could happen anywhere, it would be in Cleveland.

Stefanski didn't close the door on it yesterday.

“He’s doing an excellent job with his rehab,” Stefanski said. “We haven’t seen him as part of the throwing process with the team and those types of things. But he’s working very hard.”

And what about his updates on social media, Stefanski claims he's not paying attention.

“He’s doing a great job in the meeting room," Stefanski said. "He’s doing a great job in rehab. I’m not so concerned about what our guys are posting on social media. But, maybe that’s just me.”

Deshaun Watson
Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson dives for the corner of the end zone to score on this two-point conversion. The Texans beat the Bills 22-19 in overtime. / Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Matthew Graham
