Drake Maye’s Mom Aimee in Spotlight After Patriots Super Bowl Media Night

New England Patriots superstar Drake Maye is getting ready to play his first Super Bowl on Sunday. A question on media night on Monday put his mom Aimee fresh in the spotlight.

The 23-year-old second-year quarterback out of the North Carolina Tar Heels is trying to deliver a championship to New England for first time since Tom Brady won it back in 2019. All that stands in his way in Super Bowl LX is the Seattle Seahawks.

The team arrived in San Jose, Calfornia, where they are staying before the game in Santa Clara, on Sunday.

Feb 1, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye arrives prior to Super Bowl LX at San Jose Mineta International Airport. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They then hit up In-N-Out Burger — a Cali staple.

Idk if this is breaking news but the Patriots just landed in San Jose. Getting In N Out by the airport and saw the team plane. — Chris White (@BryanIsTheKing) February 1, 2026

While Maye and the Pats are focused on the Super Bowl, reporters of course asked him about his star wife Ann Michael Maye, who has been a hit all season from her TikTok baking videos, to her game-day fits.

Heartfelt answer from Drake Maye on how marriage has helped him this season: pic.twitter.com/sjfBGzyoca — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) February 3, 2026

No doubt, Ann Michael will be a big topic all week and I’m Super Bowl Sunday.

Maye’s mom Aimee came up, though, and he had an emotional answer: ”She’s been there every step of the way,” He said. “I can’t thank her enough for how she’s raised us, including my dad.”

WHOLESOME: #Patriots quarterback Drake Maye got emotional speaking about his mother and her impact on his life at Super Bowl Media night.



“She’s been there every step of the way”



“I can’t thank her enough for how she’s raised us, including my dad”



Damn❤️pic.twitter.com/LbgmbI44hz — MLFootball (@MLFootball) February 3, 2026

So, who is Drake Maye’s mom?

Mama Maye is a special lady https://t.co/50JBo8huxE — Matthew Ryan (@scpridematt) February 3, 2026

She met his dad while in college at UNC

She met his dad Mark at UNC after he played football as well for North Carolina from 1983-1988 as a quarterback like his son. Aimee, who is five years younger than Mark, worked in the recruiting office when Mark, who came back as an assistant coach, actually coached her Powder Puff team.

She was a star athlete herself

Aimee, who grew up in North Carolina, was a star basketball player at West Charlotte High School. She was even the Mecklenburg County Girls' Player of the Year her senior year.

She has four sons who are all athletes

Well, the baby in this 2002 Maye family photo from @theobserver just got his team to the Super Bowl. That's Drake on far right (age 3 months), being held by big brother Luke.

Sort of amazing, isn't it? pic.twitter.com/22ClT7bFqK — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) January 25, 2026

Luke Maye was a standout basketball player at North Carolina, helping lead the Tar Heels to a national championship in 2017. Brother Cole Maye played a key role on Florida’s 2017 NCAA baseball championship team as a pitcher, while Beau “Bo” Maye also suited up for UNC basketball, earning his place as a walk-on with the program.

Mom also once made them a 36-egg scramble and watched them fight over who could eat the most.

Now, she’ll be rooting for Drake in a Super Bowl.

