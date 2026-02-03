Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Stuns in All-Denim Fit Before Patriots Super Bowl

Drake Maye is just five days away from playing in the biggest game of his life when the New England Patriots meet the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California. His wife Ann Michael is stealing some of his spotlight during game week with her super all-denim fit.

The 23-year-old second-year quarterback out of the North Carolina Tar Heels has the Patriots back in the Super Bowl for the first time since Tom Brady won it back in 2019.

Drake Maye (right) will square off vs. Sam Darnold (right) as the quarterbacks of Super Bowl LX. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maye is also up for the NFL’s MVP award later on Thursday after the QB threw for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.

While Drake has been special all season on the field, Ann Michael has been the WAG MVP off of it. For the playoffs, she’s been crushing her fit game like the team with her wild sparkly pants look in the Wild Card round, to her special Drake sweatshirt message look in the Divisional Round win, to her unreal custom Maye jacket below in the AFC Championship while posing with her hubby in the snow.

On Tuesday, she turned heads again in this all-denim stunner selfie.

Ann Michael rocks the denim. | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

No doubt she’ll be trading it in for the ultimate Patriots fit come Sunday, February 8.

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for UNC before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

Now, she’ll be cheering on her man in the Super Bowl this Sunday.

