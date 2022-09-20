Dustin Johnson Asked Awkward Question About Wife Paulina Gretzky

Dustin Johnson finished tied for second with Peter Uihlein, three strokes behind winner Cameron Smith at LIV Golf Chicago over the weekend. The event pocketed Johnson over $1.8 million in prize money.

While the Saudi-backed tour continues to try and gain a foothold in the larger golf landscape, players like Johnson have been asked plenty of difficult questions about largely breaking with the PGA during press events at LIV stops. One of the more notable—if less politically charged—that Johnson faced in Chicago came on Friday from one of the people behind the golf social media company “Drunk by the Turn,” and involved Johnson’s wife Paulina Gretzky, daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky.

Johnson was asked, “As an avid fisherman, I was just wondering… if you were stranded on an island for the rest of your life, would you rather take your fishing pole or Paulina if you had one choice?”

Laughing off the ridiculous question, Johnson said, “I can’t answer that question,” before moving on.

The 38-year-old Johnson, a 24-time winner on the PGA Tour, is one of the biggest names to jump over to the LIV Golf Tour, taking a contract worth a reported $125 million over five years. Earlier this month, he landed his first LIV Golf win, taking home the event’s Boston tournament with a score of -15, beating out Anirban Lahiri and Joaquín Niemann.

