Angel Reese shares workout selfie after undergoing season-ending surgery
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese's rookie season came to an unfortunate end when she announced a wrist injury that would require season-ending surgery.
Reese was having a standout, record-breaking campaign and was in the WNBA Rookie of the Year conversation, but we'll have to wait until 2025 to see her return to the court.
Despite the setback, Reese isn't letting her spirits down.
Over the weekend, Reese showed off her return to the gym just days after her successful surgery.
MORE: Angel Reese gushes over her own casual style on Chicago Sky bench
Last month, the WNBA All-Star teamed up with Reese's Pieces fora limited edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection on TheAngelReese.com. She also launched her own line with Reebok and announced a new podcast venture.
Along with her brand deals and collaborations, the Chi-Town Barbie was crushing on the court with a record-setting rookie campaign.
LOOK: Angel Reese snaps at-home selfie in alluring minidress
She ends the year averaging a double-double, and set the league's all-time single-season and consecutive double-double records, leads the league in rebounds, and became the first player to record three consecutive games with 20 rebounds or more.
She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, while the Sky continue to fight for a playoff spot.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fight-night fire: UFC ring girls trade in bikinis for stunning ‘Noche’ fits
Rinse, repeat: Taylor Swift’s Chiefs fit rocks above the knee boots back-to-back weeks
Birthday besties: Caitlin Clark gets ‘carried away’ in adorable Lexie Hull bday moment
Eek: Michelle Beisner-Buck, Joe Buck detail emotional toll from freak golf mishap
Summer slammin’: Oly star Rebeca Andrade bikini photos stun, shows off physique