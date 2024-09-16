The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese gushes over her own casual style on Chicago Sky bench

Chi-Town Barbie has continued to rock her fashion ensembles on the sidelines, and it seems she likes the way she looks, especially in the Sky’s latest game.

Angel Reese at The Met Gala
Angel Reese at The Met Gala / Darla Khazei, INSTARimages
Angel Reese is done for the season, but her fashion game is still going strong.

After the Chicago Sky rookie sensation announced on her social media channels that she had to have surgery for a small break on her wrist, Reese has been an active cheerleader on the WNBA sidelines, even though she drinks her Gatorade out of a straw. Her team is struggling to make the WNBA playoffs, with another loss today to the Phoenix Mercury, 93-88.

Despite the Sky’s struggles, Chi-Town Barbie has continued to bring her A-list fashion game, and the 22 year old was a fan of her “face carddddd” from today’s game, re-tweeting on X a post of her on the sidelines with the caption, “Angel looks beautiful.”

The brand builder and social media sensation also launched her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, so she’s certainly keeping herself busy as she also plans to recover in time for the new 3-on-3 league Unrivaled, launching in January 2025.

The double-double machine continues to post many selfies of her varied looks. Ever since the surgery, the ensembles, while still looking fantastic, have been more casual, which makes sense given she’s wearing a cast.

Luckily, 305 Barbie, her moniker for Unrivaled, is digging her toned-down style and her “face card.”

