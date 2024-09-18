Angel Reese's reply to fan's joke reveals wrist injury status in charming photo
Angel Reese has had a wonderful morning already as the new Sports Illustrated covergirl.
The Chicago Sky rookie sensation emotionally shared her season was over after having surgery on her wrist, and many friends, including her "twin" Megan Thee Stallion, sent her special get-well gifts. The injury also hasn’t stopped Chi-Town Barbie from being a fashionable cheerleader on the sidelines, or sharing her usual selfies as a bonafide social media A-lister, including viral ones that are makeup free.
RELATED: Angel Reese dons dramatic new hairdo, sporty tennis WNBA pregame fit
Reese gushed over her SI cover, reposting the digital magazine art with the caption, “COVERGIRL FOR @SInow I think YES! Thank you so much!!”
Soon thereafter, the WNBA powerhouse responded to a user’s lighthearted joke that “Angel’s inability to sit down needs to be studied” in a charming photo where she’s lying on her stomach smiling, holding up peace signs with both hands.
Recovery-mode Barbie’s retort: “this lil wrist not bout to stop NOTHING.” You’ll also notice that the 22 year old is already out of a hard cast and is now only wearing a brace for her wrist. So not only is she feeling confident with her progress, even the obvious clues show her rehabilitation is going well. Reese has made it clear that she plans to be fully recovered before the start of the new women’s 3-on-3 basketball league Unrivaled, which starts in January.
RELATED: Angel Reese, Latto, Mariah the Scientist link for epic selfie
Unfortunately for the Sky, they continue to plummet in the WNBA standings, currently sitting in tenth and out of the playoffs. If there is a silver lining, missing the postseason would get the Sky a higher draft pick and another weapon for Reese heading into next season, especially with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever charging ahead.
Reese needs help to stop her rival Clark and superstars like A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, even with a fully recovered wrist.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Small packages…: Livvy Dunne’s astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player
…with power: Livvy Dunne shows off incredibly ‘hard’ gymnastics moves
New WAG intrigue: Who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?
Ahh: The cutest photos of ‘ultimate girl dad’ Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s kids
Vintage + viral: Shane Gillis wears 1980s Eagles fit with matching viral date girlfriend