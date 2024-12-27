Simone Biles' over-the-top custom Jonathan Owens fit steals show
The Chicago Bears hosted the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football at Soldier Field as Week 17 of the 2024-25 NFL season kicks into full swing. But it was Olympic champion Simone Biles who stole the show.
Before kickoff, Biles was walking along the sideline and left no doubt who she was there to support.
Biles was suited up and ready to support her husband, Bears safety Jonathan Owens, and was decked out head-to-toe in an over-the-top fit that had Owens' face all over it.
The head-turning look was crafted by Kelly Daley, who owns the company 1 of 1 Customs.
That is some quality, intricate work.
Simone Biles and Owens began dating in March 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic. Biles and Owens initially met on the dating app Raya, with the Olympian sliding into the NFL star's DMs. A few messages and dates later, the couple tied the knot in April 2023 before having a ceremony the following month in Cabo.
This summer, Owens was excused from Chicago Bears training camp so he could make the trip to Paris, France to cheer Biles on in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Biles won gold in the team all-around, individual all-around, and vault, while adding a silver medal in the floor exercise.
The GOAT's 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals make her the most decorated gymnast in history. She owns seven Olympic golds, two silver, and two bronze.
