Josh Allen's gf Hailee Steinfeld slays in sheer black 'fire' dress

The actress shines with her eye-popping fit for an interview with “Arcane” co-star Ella Purnell.

Matt Ryan

Hailee Steinfeld attends Hollwood Creative Alliance s Astra Film Awards at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, California.
Hailee Steinfeld attends Hollwood Creative Alliance s Astra Film Awards at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, California. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Hailee Steinfeld is wearing a lot of stunning and unique fits lately.

The star actress and the girlfriend of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen recently blinded herself in her sparkly crop top for the red carpet of the premiere of Season 2 of Arcane. While promoting the Netflix show, she also had an unusual look that resembled more of a flight attendant uniform.

The 27-year-old beauty did an interview with Arcane co-star Ella Purnell for InStyle Magazine where she wore another eye-popping fit that she crushed in a sheer black “fire” dress.

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld via Ella Purnell/Instagram
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfelf via Ella Purnell/Instagram

Yea, that fit with her beauty definitely could grab anyone’s attention.

Arcane Season 2 kicked off on Netflix on November 9. Steinfeld plays the lead character Violet, better known as Vi.

Besides Arcane, Steinfeld is known for her roles in “True Grit”, the Marvel TV series “Hawkeye”, and the “Spider-Verse” movies. She also stars in the “Pitch Perfect” films and the “Transformers” franchise.

Steinfeld has been more public than ever as well with her boyfriend Allen, who she’s been linked to since 2023. She shared a rare PDA moment with him at Halloween with a kiss, and even went full Bills Mafia mode for a game.

While she’s had many looks lately with and without Allen, her latest “fire” dress is definitely a win.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

