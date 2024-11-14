Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld slays in sheer black ‘fire’ dress
Hailee Steinfeld is wearing a lot of stunning and unique fits lately.
The star actress and the girlfriend of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen recently blinded herself in her sparkly crop top for the red carpet of the premiere of Season 2 of Arcane. While promoting the Netflix show, she also had an unusual look that resembled more of a flight attendant uniform.
The 27-year-old beauty did an interview with Arcane co-star Ella Purnell for InStyle Magazine where she wore another eye-popping fit that she crushed in a sheer black “fire” dress.
RELATED: Dak Prescott's fiance posts first photo after season-ending surgery
Yea, that fit with her beauty definitely could grab anyone’s attention.
RELATED: Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen confidently shows off baby bump at gala event
Arcane Season 2 kicked off on Netflix on November 9. Steinfeld plays the lead character Violet, better known as Vi.
Besides Arcane, Steinfeld is known for her roles in “True Grit”, the Marvel TV series “Hawkeye”, and the “Spider-Verse” movies. She also stars in the “Pitch Perfect” films and the “Transformers” franchise.
Steinfeld has been more public than ever as well with her boyfriend Allen, who she’s been linked to since 2023. She shared a rare PDA moment with him at Halloween with a kiss, and even went full Bills Mafia mode for a game.
While she’s had many looks lately with and without Allen, her latest “fire” dress is definitely a win.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win
Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis
Stealth mode: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ‘College GameDay’
First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look