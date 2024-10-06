The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk’s 49ers crop top jaw-dropper fit vs. Cardinals

The wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and famed fashion designer looks to beat the heat with her latest fit.

Matt Ryan

Kristin Juszczyk wears a custom made jacket in show of her support for her husband San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
Kristin Juszczyk wears a custom made jacket in show of her support for her husband San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
It’s scorching at Levi’s Stadium this Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers game with temperatures in the 90s.

The 49ers are taking on the Arizona Cardinals at home in a game that will feel more like a desert climate. Fans will be trying to beat the heat anyway they can.

Famed fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk will be there rooting on husband and 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Kristin recently has attended games in her special jackets like this one with a three-word message for fans, but she certainly won’t need a jacket for this game. As such, Kristin dropped a jaw-dropping crop-top made out of her husband’s jersey and said, “stay cool and safe out there faithful!! Go Niners!!!!”

She started with the actual jersey:

Kristin Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

Then cut it up as she usually does and the result is stunning.

Kristin Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram
Kristin Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram
Kristin Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

Juszczyk may bring more heat to the crowd with that look.

Kristin and Kyle have been married since 2019. While this started as a hobby for Kristin to show support to her husband at games, it’s quickly turned into a full-time gig. Her client list includes Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, Livvy Dunne (check out this leggy miniskirt stunner), Olivia Culpo, Taylor Lautner, among others.

While she caters to the stars, she is the star of this look.

MATT RYAN

