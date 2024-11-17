49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk’s short shorts perfectly complement midriff top
Kristin Juszczyk's talent is undeniable, and her ability to revolutionize NFL fashion with every look is something that needs to be studied. Kristin impresses with her designs week after week, using old jerseys and NFL gear/apparel to design one-of-a-kind, eye-catching clothing everyone wants.
The wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Kristin has established herself as one of the most intriguing and talented NFL WAGs with her innovation taking gameday fits to the next level.
Ahead of this weekend's NFC showdown with the rival Seattle Seahawks, Kristin has done it again.
MORE: NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk flexes ab-revealing vest, skirt 'date night' fit
On Instagram, she dropped the new look which manages to turn an oversized 49ers sweater into a sleek and stylish fit perfect for the fall.
MORE: NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk bares abs with sleeveless 49ers fit vs. Seahawks
How is that even possible? A major brand needs to come calling
Kristin's website, Designs by Kristin, allows fans to stay up to date with the latest news and limited drops on her incredible work.
It will be exciting to see what fit she comes up with next, because you know it is going to be a hit.
Kickoff between the Seahawks and 49ers at Levi's Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX, with Joe Davis and Greg Olsen on the call. Seattle heads to Santa Clara with a 4-5 record, while the 49ers sit at 5-4 in a wide-open NFC West.
