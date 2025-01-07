49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk swoons over new NFL collab, epic merch drop
Kristin Juszczyk's stunning style has officially gone next-level.
The wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Kristin has established herself as one of the most intriguing and talented NFL WAGs with her innovation taking gameday fits to the next level.
Kristin impresses with her designs week after week, using old jerseys and NFL gear to design one-of-a-kind, eye-catching clothing that everyone wants.
And after her looks kept popping up at games around the league, she has officially gone "big time" with her Off Season line in partnership with the NFL and Fanatics.
The line launched on Tuesday, January 7, and Kristin couldn't contain her excitement to share her collection with the world.
"From day one, my dream has always been to design gear that lets each team’s fans represent in style, and I can’t even begin to tell you how thrilled I am that the moment has arrived," she wrote.
"Off Season is all about redefining the intersection of football, sports, and fashion — and I promise you, I poured everything I have into making sure this brand delivers the quality and designs you all deserve!!"
Kristin added, "I can’t WAIT for you to see every single piece! I’ve poured my heart and soul into Off Season, and I really hope you love these designs as much as I do!
"Each one truly feels like my baby. I feel so immensely grateful for how supportive you have all been in this journey with me. Thank you for making my dreams come true!"
The line features innovative, limited-edition puffer jackets and vests for the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles.
Kristin's website, Designs by Kristin, allows fans to stay up to date with the latest news and limited drops on her incredible work.
