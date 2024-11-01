ESPN's Molly Qerim shows off un-NYC cowboy fit in front of subway
Molly Qerim is back at “First Take” on ESPN and on a major fit hot streak.
After returning from a 10-day absence on a vacation before the NBA grind, Qerim first wowed in a perfect minidress and coat look, and then dropped a fire miniskirt and kicks combo.
Now the 40-year-old Qerim went with a cowgirl fit right off the New York City subway in a black and white photo stunner.
That’s a great look for Qerim. She’s just missing the boots, but when you’re walking all over NYC you definitely need comfortable tennis shoes. The cowboy hat in New York is just an unusual sight, yet she pulls it off.
Qerim was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.
She was also previously the host of NFL Network’s weekday morning show NFL AM and NFL Fantasy Live. She’s has been with ESPN since 2006 contributing to digital and mobile platforms, earning an Emmy in 2008 for her work on Fantasy Football Now.
Qerim works with co-host Stephen A. Smith and guests. They just hired former NFL quarterback Cam Newton as a regular to the show as well.
While Qerim may debate a lot of topics on the show, what’s not debatable is how on fire her fit game is right now — even with a cowboy hat in NYC.
