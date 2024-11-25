ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s ‘First Take’ minidress, boots combo wins show
There’s no debating who is the best dressed on ESPN’s First Take: It’s always Molly Qerim.
The 40-year-old co-host with Stephen A. Smith came back from a 10-day absence from the show and hasn’t missed on her looks yet. She’s been “locked in” with a leather miniskirt look, rocked a full-length checkered stunner, and even flaunted a very un-NYC look.
While her outfit disappeared at UFC 309 in New York City, she’s had constant can’t-miss looks. Qerim even shared the secrets to her stunning body, posting her crazy workout while in black minishorts.
In her latest fit while on the show, Qerim shared a video on Monday while doing a segment on Saquon Barkley’s insane game on Sunday night. Qerim showed off a fire minidress and boots combo that will leave fans breathless.
Well done, Qerim. That won the show.
Qerim was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.
The Emmy Award winner was also previously the host of NFL Network’s weekday morning show NFL AM and NFL Fantasy Live. She’s has been with ESPN since 2006 contributing to digital and mobile platforms, earning that Emmy in 2008 for her work on Fantasy Football Now.
She should certainly win an Emmy for her latest fit on First Take.
