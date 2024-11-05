Cam Newton towers over ESPN colleagues Molly Qerim, Ryan Clark in jarring photo
Cam Newton is officially part of the First Take team as a regular on the show co-hosted by Molly Qerim and Stephen A. Smith.
The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback is fitting right in — or at least trying to with his bold fits and large frame.
In a post by Qerim showing off another fantastic fit of hers, the 35-year-old Newton is seen with her and ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark. The photo is jarring just how much bigger Newton is than his two colleagues.
RELATED: ESPN's Molly Qerim shows off un-NYC cowboy fit in front of subway
Wow, that’s a big height difference. Newton stands 6-foot-5, while Qerim is 5-foot-6 and Clark 5-foot-11. Newton looks like an NBA player more so than a football star — which with that size he could’ve been.
RELATED: 6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress all glammed up
Newton was pretty amazing at football though. He won a national championship for the Auburn Tigers, as well as a Heisman trophy, in 2010. During his NFL career he threw for 32,382 and 194 touchdowns. He appeared in one Super Bowl with the Panthers in a loss to Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in 2016.
He also stands out because of how he’s dressed — but that’s always been Cam. Now we just need to see him standing next to the show’s other co-host, 6-foot-1 Stephen A. Smith.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Heiress queen: Gracie Hunt wows in Chiefs miniskirt for her new NFL collection
MNF queen too: Gracie Hunt drops best fit of season in Louis Vuitton jacket, miniskirt
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Primetime pad: Deion Sanders’ problematic 5,000-acre Texas ranch home for bye week
Midwest charmers: Brock Purdy, wife Jenna post rare photos together on 49ers bye