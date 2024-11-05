The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cam Newton towers over ESPN colleagues Molly Qerim, Ryan Clark in jarring photo

The former NFL star quarterback and new regular on “First Take” is much taller than his co-workers.

Matt Ryan

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton watches a game between the Howard Bison and Florida A&M Rattlers.
Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton watches a game between the Howard Bison and Florida A&M Rattlers. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Cam Newton is officially part of the First Take team as a regular on the show co-hosted by Molly Qerim and Stephen A. Smith.

The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback is fitting right in — or at least trying to with his bold fits and large frame.

In a post by Qerim showing off another fantastic fit of hers, the 35-year-old Newton is seen with her and ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark. The photo is jarring just how much bigger Newton is than his two colleagues.

Cam Newton, Molly Qerim, Ryan Clark
Cam Newton, Molly Qerim, Ryan Clark / Molly Qerim/Instagram

Wow, that’s a big height difference. Newton stands 6-foot-5, while Qerim is 5-foot-6 and Clark 5-foot-11. Newton looks like an NBA player more so than a football star — which with that size he could’ve been.

Newton was pretty amazing at football though. He won a national championship for the Auburn Tigers, as well as a Heisman trophy, in 2010. During his NFL career he threw for 32,382 and 194 touchdowns. He appeared in one Super Bowl with the Panthers in a loss to Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in 2016.

He also stands out because of how he’s dressed — but that’s always been Cam. Now we just need to see him standing next to the show’s other co-host, 6-foot-1 Stephen A. Smith.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

