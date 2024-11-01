Josh Allen’s girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld stuns in ab-revealing, flashy gown
Hailee Steinfeld’s fits have been as bold as her acting roles lately.
While the girlfriend of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tries to keep their relationship as private as possible despite matching ringmaster Halloween costumes and a rare moment of PDA with a kiss, she’s been on fire with her looks.
She recently melted the internet and kitchen with a shoestring tank top while cooking, and slaying in a backless white minidress.
RELATED: Ciara flaunts skimpiest ‘Ride’ fit from 15 years ago in ageless recreation stunner
For Netflix’s “Arcane” Season 2 Red Carpet Premiere, the 27-year-old actress wore a mind-blowing look, flexing her abs with a gold-plated top in a very elegant gown.
“HAILEE STEINGFELD OH MY GOD” pretty much sums up that look perfectly as the post says.
RELATED: Taylor Rooks rocks fire all-black leather fit with low-cut top for Texans-Jets
Steinfeld is a bonafide star and boasts 20.3 million followers on Instagram alone. Besides “Arcane”, she is known for her roles in “True Grit”, the Marvel TV series “Hawkeye”, and the “Spider-Verse” movies. She also stars in the “Pitch Perfect” films and the “Transformers” franchise.
Allen and Steinfeld have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official in public until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.
If Josh Allen plays as well as Hailee Steinfeld looks here, no doubt the Bills will beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Red carpet MVP: 6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress
Ahhhh: Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos
Legendary: Vanessa Bryant posts epic Kobe message, video after Dodgers WS win
Speaking of: Ciara celebrates ‘billionaire’ achievement before Steelers game
Spotlight found: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husbands ‘Ohtani’ Dodgers fit