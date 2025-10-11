Penn State alum Katie Feeney wears Oregon green fit for Indiana showdown
ESPN’s College GameDay hit Eugene, Oregon, for Saturday’s big showdown between top 10 teams the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers. That meant another Katie Feeney fit slay.
Feeney was at another Oregon game a couple of weeks ago when her Penn State Nittany Lions were defeated in the White Out Game where the PSU alum rocked a head-turning cheerleader uniform.
She definitely couldn’t talk smack to the Oregon fans this weekend after that loss and last weekend’s Penn State defeat to the previously winless UCLA Bruins.
The 23-year-old Feeney boasts over 14 million followers across her social media channels and was an addition earlier this year to the ESPN family and has been a hit on College GameDay with other big names like Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee.
RELATED: Who is shocking ESPN influencer hire Katie Feeney?
Feeney is always popular wherever she goes with her fashion like her Georgia red skirt for the Bulldogs game, and last weekend in some Crimson Tide red boot posing with Alabama mascot Big Al.
On Saturday morning, she had a shoutout with the fans to former GameDay staple Lee Corso.
RELATED: Katie Feeney shows off Alabama 'College GameDay' fit betraying Penn State roots
Before that she was rocking the Oregon green around campus talking to the fans and blending in.
When you can’t beat ‘em join ‘em?
The influencer is always a hit in whatever college town she goes to and Oregon is no different.
