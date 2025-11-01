Katie Feeney turns heads with Halloween costume before 'College GameDay'
Katie Feeney is known to turn heads and rock some amazing fits on ESPN’s College GameDay. The influencer did the same with her Halloween costume.
The viral new member of the GameDay crew this year has been a hit at college campuses across the country not only with her interviews, but with her fashion choices.
We’ve seen Feeney rocking her alma mater Penn State cheerleader uniform to cheer on the Nittany Lions, to donning some Oregon green while in Eugene for a big Ducks game, to rocking the Alabama Crimson Tide look while posing with the mascot Big Al. She even was seen wearing the Georgia red for the Bulldogs.
While the show is in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the big matchup between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Utah Utes, Feeney dressed up as a more adult version of Little Red Riding Hood for Halloween. She showed off her transformation on Instagram.
The 23-year-old Feeney boasts over 14 million followers across her social media channels and was an addition earlier this year to the ESPN family and has been a hit on College Gameday the other big names like Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee.
Now, she was a hit with her Halloween costume as well.
