Travis Hunter’s fiancée flexes skimpy Colorado crop top before his injury
It was going to be a special night for Colorado Buffaloes receiver/cornerback star Travis Hunter. His team had a huge game against the the ranked Kansas State Wildcats at home, he had some next-level custom cleats that took 9-hours of excruciating work to bling out, and his smoking hot fiancée Leanna Lenee was in attendance.
Unfortunately, Hunter injured his shoulder in the second quarter and never returned in the Buffaloes’ 31-28 loss.
If there was a bright spot for Hunter, his fiancée continued to slay with her stunning fits. While it wasn’t a custom corset with white miniskirt look she wore before, this skimpy Buffaloes crop top was certainly a win.
Earlier in the day, Lenee posted in her pajama pants and a different crop top.
In February 2024, Hunter announced his engagement to Lenee with a stunning $100,000 ring.
Hunter and Lenee began dating as students at Collins High School, during Hunter's senior year. They continued dating while he began his college football career at Jacksonville State.
After Hunter transferred to Colorado to continue playing under Coach Deion Sanders, Lenee followed to continue supporting her man — a top 5 consensus NFL draft pick. And support she did on Saturday despite the loss.
