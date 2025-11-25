'First Take' host Shae Cornette rocks bold Thanksgiving fit Molly Qerim would admire
Shae Cornette is starting to get more comfortable as the new "First Take" host.
It will take some time to match the camaraderie that developed between Stephen A. Smith, the $105 million ESPN star of the popular hot take morning show that the "liar" Drake Maye doesn't watch, and Molly Qerim, who stunningly left after a falling out with the network over a new contract.
One of the staples of Qerim's social media presence and on FT were her fantastic fits, with Stephen A calling her the best fashionista in the business. Cornette has started to show off more of her looks on Instagram, like she did today on her IG Stories in a fantastic brown fall fit with high-wasted plaid pants.
Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, the former "SportsCenter" anchor also had two special guests on the set — her son Joey and daughter Saylor.
The veteran sports broadcaster Cornette, wrote on the overlay caption, "When the babies visit," with a heart emoji.
Her husband, college basketball analyst and former Notre Dame Fighting Irish player Jordan Cornette, also has an older son, Carter, from a previous relationship. It's obvious that he is very much a proud older brother.
After taking in all the action of "First Take," Cornette turned into full-time mom, taking the kids to Radio City Music Hall for a fun day in New York City.
As far as getting out from under the large shadow left by Qerim, it will be interesting to see how it plays out for Cornette. It probably doesn't help that fans want to see where Qerim lands after her controversial exit.
It's all part of the job for the new host.
