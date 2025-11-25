The Athlete Lifestyle logo

'First Take' host Shae Cornette rocks bold Thanksgiving fit Molly Qerim would admire

Molly Qerim's replacement also brought her kids onto the ESPN set.

Matthew Graham

Molly Qerim / IMAGO/Newscom World

Shae Cornette is starting to get more comfortable as the new "First Take" host.

It will take some time to match the camaraderie that developed between Stephen A. Smith, the $105 million ESPN star of the popular hot take morning show that the "liar" Drake Maye doesn't watch, and Molly Qerim, who stunningly left after a falling out with the network over a new contract.

One of the staples of Qerim's social media presence and on FT were her fantastic fits, with Stephen A calling her the best fashionista in the business. Cornette has started to show off more of her looks on Instagram, like she did today on her IG Stories in a fantastic brown fall fit with high-wasted plaid pants.

Shae Cornette rocks a great fall fit with her kids on set. / Shae Cornette/Instagram

Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, the former "SportsCenter" anchor also had two special guests on the set — her son Joey and daughter Saylor.

The veteran sports broadcaster Cornette, wrote on the overlay caption, "When the babies visit," with a heart emoji.

Her husband, college basketball analyst and former Notre Dame Fighting Irish player Jordan Cornette, also has an older son, Carter, from a previous relationship. It's obvious that he is very much a proud older brother.

After taking in all the action of "First Take," Cornette turned into full-time mom, taking the kids to Radio City Music Hall for a fun day in New York City.

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Molly Qerim on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As far as getting out from under the large shadow left by Qerim, it will be interesting to see how it plays out for Cornette. It probably doesn't help that fans want to see where Qerim lands after her controversial exit.

It's all part of the job for the new host.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

