Why Drake Maye is definitely not a 'liar' despite Stephen A. Smith's bold claim
Drake Maye, congratulations!
You know you've made it to the big time when Stephen A. Smith and Cam Newton are trying to take you down on ESPN's "First Take" with their hot takes.
That only happens when you've reached A-list status. So while riding an eight-game winning streak and being a true NFL MVP candidate in only your second season is certainly impressive, only currently behind the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford in betting odds, now you're in the crosshairs of national media outlets who need storylines to get them ratings.
RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann reveals TNF furry fit ‘that has nothing to do with Patriots’
And in the world of "First Take," once you poke the bear, as you did with your comments earlier this week, they'll come after you. But that's OK, I have your back and will prove that you are not a liar.
A lot of people only watch the games now
Referring to former NFL MVP Cam Newton calling Maye and the Patriots "fool's gold" on "First Take," Maye tried to diffuse the situation.
"Oh no, I don’t even know what show he’s on," Maye told local Boston stationWEEI earlier this week. "I think they get paid to make remarks and make certain comments. So, I just worry about what people in our organization think, and worry about we think and what my teammates think. People are going to have different opinions. I’m just going out there on Sunday and worrying about ourselves."
RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann looks barely recognizable in glam look before Patriots game
Guess what, Cam and Stephen A. He's right. While "First Take" might get good ratings compared to the time slot and other ESPN programming that are not live sports, numbers have dropped off a cliff across the board besides "College GameDay" vs. the heyday of the Worldwide Leader in Sports.
Many sports fans, this author included, never watch anything sports-programming related on TV besides the game. Every sports fan can now choose their own adventure of who to listen to and what to watch from an infinite amount of choices across many different platforms, especially for their favorite NFL team, which brings us to Stephen A. Smith's ludicrous statement.
Believe it or not Stephen A., most folks don't religiously follow 'First Take'
Stephen A. flat-out called Maye a liar.
"He's also a s a liar," said Smith. "He's also a liar. ‘Pardon the Interruption’ is the number one show on ESPN spanning 20-plus decades. ‘First Take’ is the number one morning show, 13 years and counting. April will be 14 years. Don’t tell me you’re an athlete and you don’t know that. Don’t tell me you a athlete and you don’t know that Cam Newton ain't on this show. You’re lying."
News flash Stephen A. Most professional athletes don't sit around thinking about what talking heads say about them, besides a select few like your nemesis LeBron James.
And even if a Patriots teammate happened to say something to Maye, you can be damn well sure that none of them are equating it back to "First Take." Like most of us now, we're seeing it after the fact on a social media clip.
Also, Maye is mature well beyond his 23 years. So sure, maybe he was told about Cam dissing him, or now Stephen A. calling him a liar.
But rest assured, him, or his Patriots teammates, or head coach Mike Vrabel, or most folks outside of the PR department in the New England organization, have no clue what is happening on "PTI" or "First Take," or which $105 million-man is tied to which show. That's your ego.
And if you think I'm just a Drake Maye lover, I'm not. I root for the Philadelphia Eagles and hate watch their offense every week, never wondering what "First Take" is going to say about it.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss