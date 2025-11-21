Molly Qerim's replacement Shae Cornette flexes leather coat fit on 'First Take'
Shae Cornette replaced long-time First Take co-host Molly Qerim at the beginning of this month. While fans are still getting used to the fact Qerim is no longer with the show on ESPN, Cornette has shown she can be a fit hit, too, like her predecessor.
Cornette, the a former SportsCenter anchor, has immense pressure to fill Qerim's very fashionable shoes who always impressed like her “locked in” leather look, and her fire-red dress for the College Football Playoff National Championship.
The 41-year-old Qerim abruptly quit the show in September and left an emotional note upset she couldn’t break the news herself.
“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” Qerim wrote on Instagram. “Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”
Since then, Qerim had one new gig where once again she turned heads in her fit, but has gone silent as her next step remains a mystery.
The 39-year-old Cornette has stepped in nicely despite her awkward introduction from co-host Stephen A. Smith involving the Dallas Cowboys fans.
Now, she’s showing off her fashion side as well in looks like this leather jacket and skirt combo she rocked Thursday while live from Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The veteran sports broadcaster has been with ESPN since 2020 after her husband, basketball analyst and former Notre Dame player Jordan Cornette, begged the network to give her a shot.
She’s certainly taking her best shot and showing Qerim isn’t the only fashionista on First Take.
