Flau’jae’s insane kicks topped by Nerf explosion Mad Hatter fit
Flau’jae Johnson is the definition of a dual threat.
The 20-year-old LSU sophomore guard just scored 30 points in a preseason game before her junior season. She’s also a rap icon and last weekend dropped a flawless freestyle over the beat to Tommy Richman's hit song "Million Dollar Baby," where her flow will blow your mind.
She also does her own podcast, “Best of Both Worlds” in honor of her basketball and rap skills, and where she’s had guests on like viral gymnast Livvy Dunne, and where she spits her honest reactions like about the Caitlin Clark trolls after LSU lost to Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes in last year’s NCAA tournament.
As an influencer both on and off the court, Flau’jae dropped an insane “Million Dollar Baby” fit on Instagram.
That’s called a fashion statement ladies and gentlemen. It’s like a Nerf ball explosion meets the Mad Hatter. And don’t forget the alien-like out-of-this world kicks she rocks with it. Just wow.
Last season for the Lady Tigers Flau’jae averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. She will be a key piece for LSU when the season opens on November 4 at home vs. Eastern Kentucky. She was a freshman when Angel Reese and LSU won it all and hopes to do the same for No. 7 LSU this season.
Outside of basketball, she’s also ballin’ with her NIL earnings, in which she’s now at $1.5 million per year, according to On3’s Women’s Top 100 NIL Rankings.
On second thought, Flau’jae is actually a quadruple threat with her basketball, rap, podcast and fashion skills.
