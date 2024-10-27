Livvy Dunne's sheer all-black Halloween fit proves short shorts are in
Livvy Dunne is in the holiday spirit. The LSU gymnastics and social media star shared a selfie on Instagram of her preparing for "spooky" season with Halloween right around the corner.
Livvy showed off an all-black, sheer fit complete with a black wig.
"Spooky" never looked so good.
MORE: Livvy Dunne shares cold tub selfie with LSU gymnastics teammates
As the spooky season continues, you can be sure to see Livvy breaking out more Halloween fits and if the past is any indication, she will not miss.
MORE: Livvy Dunne snaps tiny spandex shorts post-workout selfie in LSU gym
Livvy announced over the summer that she would be returning to LSU as a fifth-year senior and will enjoy her final year of college eligibility as the Tigers look to repeat as national champions.
Earlier this year, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
