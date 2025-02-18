FOX Sports' Joy Taylor shares cheeky sunset photo in bright pink bikini
Weather in 2025 has been quite the anomaly, with several states and regions being smacked with record-low temperatures and snow storms. So, when you get the opportunity to get away to enjoy some fun in the sun, you take full advantage of it.
That's exactly what FOX Sports host Joy Taylor has been doing.
Joy recently enjoyed a tropical vacation getaway and soaked in the sun for some quality rest and relaxation.
She shared the photos in her bright pink bikini from Frankies with her more than 809,000 followers on Instagram. For those who appreciate a more artistic flare, there was even a nice sunset to take in.
Take that, Mother Nature.
Joy joined FOX Sports in March 2016 and was a moderator for the debate show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed until July 2018.
Joy, who is the younger sister of former Miami Dolphins star Jason Taylor, earned her bachelor's degree in broadcasting at Barry University and began her career hosting her own radio show, The Noise, while in school. She spent five years in Miami radio before joining FOX Sports.
She now hosts the FOX Sports 1 show Speak alongside co-hosts Paul Pierce and Keyshawn Johnson
